Couchbase Recognized as a 2020 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Santa Clara, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Couchbase, Inc., the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Couchbase also earned the Bay Area Workplace Wellness Award among midsize businesses based on employee feedback and the company’s incorporation of wellness as a priority across the organization with specific focus on health offerings, benefits, and personal engagement.

“We believe the foundation of every great company is its world class team, and we are proud of the one we continue to build at Couchbase with the help of the feedback and recommendations gained through three years of participating in Bay Area Best Place to Work survey,” said Chris Galy, Chief People Officer, Couchbase. “Being recognized alongside the other great companies is true validation of our efforts to deliver employee experiences we can be proud of. We’ve created a culture that cares deeply about valuing our people and the value they create while driving incredible outcomes for our customers. We are very pleased to see our collective efforts reflected in this year’s Best Places to Work results.”

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Couchbase employs a distributed, global workforce through office-based and remotely-based “work from anywhere” roles. Couchbase provides an inclusive workplace where employees are valued highly, and in return, create the best experiences for customers. The Best Places to Work recognition comes on the heels of closing a successful fiscal year with headcount growth, strong business performance, and continued innovation. Currently, Couchbase calls over 30% of the Fortune 100 a valued customer who is running one or more of their most critical applications on Couchbase.

Methodology

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

