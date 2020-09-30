Breaking News
Couchbase to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Private Company Software Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced that CFO Greg Henry will be delivering a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs Private Company Software Conference taking place online October 5-6, 2020.

Henry’s chat is scheduled for 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 6, with several investor meetings taking place the same day. For additional information, please contact [email protected] 

 

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases. 

 

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

© 2020 Couchbase, Inc.  All rights reserved.  Couchbase, the Couchbase logo, and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CONTACT: Christina Knittel
Couchbase
7752092461
[email protected]

