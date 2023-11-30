Improve Patients Respiratory Conditions and Reduce Irritation during Throat Infection. US anticipates 4.80% CAGR, driven by seasonal cough and cold issues, fueling demand for cough suppressants amidst rising throat infections.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cough suppressant market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge to a valuation of US$ 27,141.6 million by 2024 and expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. This momentum positions the market to achieve an estimated valuation of US$ 50,948.51 million by 2034.

The burgeoning market demand for cough suppressants reflects an increasing emphasis on health and wellness globally. Factors contributing to this substantial growth include rising respiratory ailments, changing lifestyles, and heightened awareness regarding healthcare. As consumers become more health-conscious, the need for effective cough management solutions continues to escalate.

Cough suppressants play a pivotal role in alleviating symptoms and enhancing the quality of life for individuals suffering from various respiratory conditions. Their efficacy in managing cough-related discomfort has made them a cornerstone of healthcare strategies worldwide.

Manufacturers’ Role in the Cough Suppressant Market:

Increasing air pollution, outbreaks of viruses, and changing climates are raising the demand for cough suppressants among patients. Rising throat irritation, asthma, and airway disease are increasing patients’ demand for cough syrup to improve their conditions. Manufacturers are adopting advanced cutting-edge technology and other methods to develop cost-effective solutions, driving market growth.

Manufacturers offer a variety of cough syrup in unique flavors, adding herbs to cure patients’ health propels the global market. The unique, effective, and allergy-free products with no side effects attract patients, driving the market. Manufacturers provide excellent dry and wet cough remedies to reduce inflammation and irritation.

Rising infection, dryness in the throat, stickiness, and other problems are increasing patients’ demand for cough suppressants. Innovations in cough relief syrups and fast relief medicines are rapidly fueling the global cough suppressant market. The increasing prevalence of chronic cough, nasal blockage, and roughness in the throat is rapidly surging the demand for cough suppressants among patients.



“Ongoing research and proper administration of drug doses in cough syrup are crucial to improve patients’ condition of dry cough and respiratory tract diseases. Manufacturers are focused on the success rate of medicine and syrups while ensuring patients’ safety. They can offer better products through innovations and new developments to expand their market reach,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

cough suppressant market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.80% by dominating the global market through 2034.

The market in Japan is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period.

The market in Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.10% through 2034.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.30%, India is likely to advance in the global market during the forecast period.

The hospital category is estimated to lead the global market, with a share of 8% in 2024.

The dry cough segment is likely to fuel the global market, holding a share of 7.2% in 2024.

Report Scope as per Cough Suppressant Market Analysis:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa and North Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type, Product Type, Drug Type, Foam, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson services Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Sanofi

Perrigo Company Plc

Vernalis Plc

Tris Pharma Inc.

Aytu BioScience

Mayne Pharma Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.





Competitive Landscape:

Key players invest heavily in research and development activities to expand the global market size. They are innovating new products with their unique ideas and strategic approaches to offer better medical doses to their patients. These players provide high standardized products to improve patients’ health and reduce respiratory tract diseases. Key players are adopting marketing strategies such as collaborations, mergers, partnerships, and product launches to enhance their market reach.

Key players are offering excellent quality products to reduce nasal, throat, and related issues to satisfy their consumers. These players are likely to fuel the global market during the forecast period through their innovations, ideas, tactics, and product launches. They are concerned about their patient’s health and offer them better solutions.

Key Segments Covered in the Cough Suppressant Market:

By Type:

Dry Cough

Wet Cough

Product Type:

OTC

Prescription

By Drug Type:

Dextromethorphan

Codeine

Noscapine

Levodropropizine

Others

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

Spray

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

