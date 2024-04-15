The jury selection for former President Trump’s trial centered on hush money payments to Stormy Daniels officially got underway in New York City on Monday, with lawyers for Trump and the state meeting with prospective jurors to decide who will sit to hear the case.
Judge Juan Merchan is overseeing the case in which Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. The dozen ultimately selected will
