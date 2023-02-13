Los Angles , Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valentine’s Day Decorating Tips, Crafts, and Must-Try Bonus Recipe

Valentine’s Day, the day that celebrates loving, caring, and all the things that make our hearts skip a beat. Get inspired for this romantic holiday with lots of ideas, including decorations, fun facts, trivia about St. Valentine, resources for crafts, and recipes from Celebrity Chef to the Stars Ryan Rondeno.

Make these fun handmade Valentine’s Day decorations. Whether you make our heart decorations or pretty Valentine craft ideas, these DIYs and projects will be loved by recipients all year round.

Balloon Heart Arch

For a fun, non-traditional take on your Valentine’s Day social media posts, try a giant heart made of balloons and faux flowers.

“Be Mine” Straw Toppers

What’s a Valentine’s Day party without covering your home from end to end with hearts? These straw toppers are a great addition to your table decor and the kids can make them as a fun Valentine’s Day craft.

Straw Topper Instructions

● Print the heart printables out on cardstock.

● Cut out the hearts ahead of time if you’re making this with younger kids.

● Avoid using glitter if you plan to use these with food or drinks.

Did You Know—Origins of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day originated as a Christian feast day that honored one to two Christan martyrs named Saint Valentine. There are many stories associated with various Valentines linked to February 14th. One account is the imprisonment of Saint Valentine of Rome for ministering to Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire in the third century. Early traditions have said that Saint Valentine restored sight to the blind daughter of the person who jailed him. Other legends state that he wrote to the jailer’s daughter signed “Your Valentine” as a farewell before his execution.

Valentine’s Day Fun Facts

● Officially became a holiday associated with love in the 1300s

● St. Valentine is more than one person.

● Valentine’s was first commercialized in the 1840s.

● The first Valentine was sent during the 15th century.

● Americans spent more than $20 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2019.

● The first Valentine’s Day celebration happened in Paris.

● Originally, candy hearts were medical lozenges.

● Most Americans consider pink and red to be the colors of love.

● Valentine’s Day is a popular time to get engaged.

● Roses dominate Valentine’s Day florals

Bonus Recipe: Citrus Ricotta Pancakes





Ingredients:

1 Cup of Ricotta Cheese

1 Cup of All Purpose Flour

1 TSP of Baking Soda

For the Citrus Pancake Batter: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the ricotta, milk, egg , lemon zest, orange zest and vanilla. Add the ricotta cheese mixture to the dry ingredients. Fold gently until fully combined. Heat an or a large cast iron or nonstick pan over medium heat. Lightly grease the cooking surface with cooking spray. Use a 1/2 cup measure to pour batter onto the pan. Cook the pancakes for about 3-4 minutes, until the pancakes are golden and you can see bubbles popping through the pancakes. Flip the pancakes and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until the pancakes are golden brown. serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

About Chef Ryan Rondeno

Private Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno, is a true master of his trade and is ready to shake up the restaurant industry by bringing elegant dishes, bold flavor, and simple technique to the home front. His masterful cuisine has been relished at large-scale culinary events, gala dinners, and as a personal chef to some of the most notable names in the industry such as: * Diddy * Will Smith * Common * Tyrese Gibson * Robert Smith * * Xhibit * Mercedes-Benz * Lamborghini * Will McGinest * LA Philharmonic

FoodCulture App

Chef Rondeno offers simple recipes that will bring unique and tasty experiences to the kitchen table with his FoodCulture App. “FoodCulture was created to embody a personal and unique approach of food and flavor in the kitchen. We wanted to create cost-effective and flavorful scratch recipes

that didn’t break the bank. The App was also designed to have a one-on-one feel, as if I’m cooking with you every step of the way,” says Chef Rondeno. Find a sweet and savory collection of recipes, such as: brunch, salads, healthy dinners, easy snacks, comfort food, cocktails, plus many more added every month!

