Countdown to 2030 – Here is What Needs to Be Done to Realize Green Development and Create More Jobs in the US

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

A new era for public-private climate action

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During New York Climate Week, on September 20th 2022, Danish Cleantech Hub, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Doreen Harris, President and CEO at NYSERDA, will join more than 200 leading companies and asset managers from the US and Denmark to present solutions and new partnerships to combat climate change while paving the way to more green jobs and sustainable financing. 

The press is invited to join the meeting and gain exclusive insight into green development from both a public and private perspective. The event will take place at Location05, 450 W 31st St 7th floor, New York City, from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm.

President Joe Biden recently launched executive actions to protect communities from extreme heat and climate impacts. Record funding will increase resilience to extreme weather conditions by preparing before disasters strike. In addition, the administration has ambitious plans to expand opportunities for offshore wind and green jobs across the US. These are just a few of the many reasons why public-private partnerships are crucial. 

Denmark is known for its notion of public-private partnerships, a key lever in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 per cent in 2030. Convening 200 clean economy leaders from the private sector, city governments, and financial institutions, the event is a unique platform for leaders to discuss collective climate change action in preparation for 2030. The question will revolve around ways to ensure a just transition, the needed move to accelerate cross-sectoral collaboration, and where to find the financing.

Panellists include:

  • His Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
  • Aissata M.B. Camara, Deputy Commissioner for Policy & Strategic Initiatives & Chief of Staff, NYC
  • Ani Dasgupta, CEO, World Resources Institute
  • Chuck Chaitovitz, Vice President, Environmental Affairs and Sustainability, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • David Hardy, CEO Offshore North America, Ørsted
  • Doreen Harris, President, and CEO, NYSERDA
  • Emil Fannikke Kiær, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Danish Industry
  • Finn Mortensen, Executive Director, State of Green 
  • Jan Behrendt Ibsø, Group Senior Market Director, Offshore Wind & Renewables, COWI
  • Jens Birgersson, President anod CEO, ROCKWOOL Group
  • Jens-Peter Saul, President and CEO, Rambøll Group
  • Jon Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Bloomberg New Energy Finance
  • Katie MacDonald, Director of Technology to Market, New York State Energy research and Development 
  • Rebecca Isacowitz, Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
  • Sandra Goldmark, Director, Barnard College and Senior Assistant Dean, Columbia Climate School

Register here

State of Green is a not-for-profit, public-private partnership owned by the Danish state and three leading Danish business associations. As your one-stop-shop to more than 600 Danish businesses, agencies, academic institutions, experts and researchers, we connect global leaders with Danish counterparts working to drive the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon, resource-efficient society.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) is Denmark’s largest, most representative and most influential business and employers’ organisation, covering manufacturing as well as service industries across sectors such as transport, energy, IT, health, trade and professional services. DI has offices in eight countries including two in the US in Washington D.C. and New York City. 

Contact Information:
Ditte Rieland Hansen
Senior Press Advisor, The Confederation of Danish Industry
dirh@di.dk
+1 (646) 243-3429/+4522467822

Magnus H. Merrild
Head of Press & Communications at State of Green
 mhm@stateofgreen.com
+45 5171 7830

