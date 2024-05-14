FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee unveiled an ad Tuesday morning signaling the six-month mark until the November election and accusing House Democrats of failing on a variety of top issues.
“Under extreme House Democrats, the country is in crisis,” the new ad released on Tuesday starts out. “The border is a disaster. The economy is failing. And lawlessness is the new normal.”
The ad continues, “Yet amid D
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY v. Trump: Appeals court rejects Trump’s request to end ‘unconstitutional’ gag order - May 14, 2024
- ‘Country is in crisis’: House GOP unleashes on Dems with blistering ad marking 6 months until Election Day - May 14, 2024
- Speaker Johnson rips ‘atrocities’ against Trump at Manhattan hush money trial - May 14, 2024