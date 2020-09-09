County Bancorp, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

Breaking News
MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank (collectively “the Company”), today announced that President Tim Schneider, and Chief Financial Officer Glen Stiteley will be participating in the 2020 Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference virtually on September 9-10. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com.

About County Bancorp, Inc.
County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: Investors.ICBK.com.     

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP – CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: [email protected]

