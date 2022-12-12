SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) (“Coupa” or the “Company”) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo.

On December 12, 2022, Coupa announced it will be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Under the agreement terms, Thoma Bravo will acquire the company for only $81.00 per share.

The investigation concerns whether the Coupa board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Coupa shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst had a $100.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Coupa stock was $166.21.

If you are a shareholder of Coupa and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

