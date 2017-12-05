Coupa Software to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in cloud-based spend management, today announced that its management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

The Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Presentation time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Needham Growth Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Presentation time: 5:40 am PT (8:40 a.m. ET)

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Coupa’s investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com/. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is the cloud platform for business spend. We deliver “Value as a Service” by helping our customers maximize their spend under management, achieve significant cost savings, and drive profitability. Coupa provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects hundreds of organizations representing the Americas, EMEA, and APAC with millions of suppliers globally. The Coupa platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Customers – small, medium and large – have used the Coupa platform to bring billions of dollars in cumulative spend under management. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Investor Relations:

The Blueshirt Group for Coupa

Ryan Hutchinson

415-489-2186

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Global Public Relations

Orlando De Bruce

650-485-8629

[email protected]