Breaking News
Home / Top News / CouplesRehabs.org Provides Insights For Couples Searching An Appropriate Rehab Center

CouplesRehabs.org Provides Insights For Couples Searching An Appropriate Rehab Center

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finding a quality alcohol treatment or drug rehab for couples is very difficult if you don’t have someone you can trust to recommend a quality program.

CouplesRehabs.org was created to help couples, lovers, and individuals in need of alcohol or other drug treatment to have a reliable helpline where they can get professional advice on what rehab that accept couples have the best outcomes.

When calling CouplesRehabs.org, you will be talking to Couples Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor that is a Board Approved Supervisor and is very familiar with all of the drug treatment facilities for couples and even individuals that needed help with addiction.

Many couples think it is better to leave their home state to get alcohol or drug rehab, which is commonly a good suggestion, but if one person is on probation or parole, it is almost certain that going to another state for treatment is out of the question.

Fortunately for couples, there are effective couples drug rehab centers that also handled alcohol and drug treatment, however, it is important that these couples find the appropriate couples inpatient rehab for their level of addiction.

There are many considerations when selecting an appropriate rehab center:

1. Does it have a comprehensive therapeutic program that handles every affected area of one’s addiction? You can build a car, but if you leave off the steering wheel, it won’t perform. Similarly, if you get alcohol or drug treatment and there is an area of your life that wasn’t rehabilitated, then it is just a matter of time until you relapse.

2. Is the length of stay adequate to address all outpoints in the couple’s life and take the time and have the expertise to correct these problems?

3. Are the restrictions placed on the couple suppressive and cause resentment towards treatment and staff.

CouplesRehabs.org has been in the alcohol and drug rehab field for many years. Our counselors have at least a Master’s Degree in Addiction Counseling. We have inspected over 100 alcohol and other drug treatment centers, on sight. Our staff has directed alcohol and drug treatment centers and been inspectors for the accreditation of quality treatment. Our Director provides continuing education for licensed alcohol and drug counselors especially the ones that specialize in couples drug and alcohol addiction. Learn from the experience that can only come from years of work and education in this field.

Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: CouplesRehabs.org
Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: 888-325-2454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba632c9-d0d0-42bf-9e0e-f49d94947638

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.