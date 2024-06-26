Former Horizon Therapeutics CEO adds valuable expertise in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of ﬁrst-in-class, disease-modifying therapies designed to induce antigen-speciﬁc tolerance for immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Tim Walbert, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of leadership experience in biotech, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Walbert joins COUR after a successful 15-year career at Horizon Therapeutics, where he served as president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the company’s board of directors. During his tenure leading Horizon, he grew the company from its founding into a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. In 2023, Horizon Therapeutics was acquired by Amgen for $28 billion. Mr. Walbert now serves as a senior advisor to Amgen, as well as a director for several publicly traded companies including Sagimet Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and Century Therapeutics.

Prior to Horizon, Mr. Walbert served as president, CEO, and as a director of IDM Pharma. Before this role, he was executive vice president, commercial operations, at NeoPharm. Earlier in his career, he served as divisional vice president and general manager, immunology, at Abbott (AbbVie), where he led the development and launch of HUMIRA, and was also divisional vice president, global cardiovascular strategy. Mr. Walbert’s experience also includes roles of increasing responsibility at CELEBREX North America, G.D. Searle & Company, Merck, and Wyeth.

“The addition of Mr. Walbert to our board of directors dramatically broadens the expertise of our team and further solidifies our position as the industry leader in antigen-specific immune tolerance,” said John J. Puisis, founder, president, and CEO of COUR. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our board, as he offers valuable knowledge in leading companies through discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments that provide unique solutions to underserved patient populations. With notable clinical catalysts forthcoming, including the dosing of the first patient in our Phase 2 clinical trial of CNP-106, our investigational treatment for myasthenia gravis, and the filing of our Type 1 diabetes IND, which is anticipated later this year, we are eager for Mr. Walbert to make meaningful contributions to our team.”

Mr. Walbert added, “COUR’s versatile nanoparticle approach offers the unique opportunity to develop a pipeline of disease modifying products out of a robust platform technology, which has been validated both with clinical data and a consortium of high-profile investors and industry partners. I am excited to leverage my experience from leading Horizon Therapeutics to drive value for patients and all other company stakeholders as a part of COUR’s board of directors.”

About COUR Pharmaceuticals:

COUR Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to treat patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. COUR’s first-in-class therapies are based on our proprietary antigen-specific immune tolerance platform and are designed to reprogram the immune system to address the underlying root cause of immune-mediated diseases. Data from multiple clinical and preclinical programs have demonstrated the ability of COUR’s product candidates to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance and have the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

COUR is developing product candidates in Myasthenia Gravis and Type 1 Diabetes in addition to having partnered products in Celiac Disease (with Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and Primary Biliary Cholangitis (with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals).

