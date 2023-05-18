NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research firm IndexBox has recently published a comprehensive report on the global couscous market, offering valuable insights and forecasts for industry players and stakeholders. The report, titled “World Couscous Market – Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights,” is now available for trial access on the IndexBox platform at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-couscous-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

The report provides an extensive analysis of the couscous market, presenting market size, trends, and growth prospects until 2030. It delves into the factors driving the market’s expansion, as well as the challenges faced by the industry. The analysis identifies the key growth drivers, such as the rising consumer demand for convenient and healthy food options, the increasing popularity of Mediterranean and North African cuisines, and the growing awareness of couscous as a versatile grain substitute.

Factors affecting demand are thoroughly examined in the report, highlighting the impact of changing dietary preferences, evolving consumer lifestyles, and the growing demand for plant-based and gluten-free alternatives. This comprehensive overview assists industry participants in making informed decisions and developing effective strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Furthermore, the report offers an overview of the major consuming industries and their influence on the couscous market. It explores various sectors, including foodservice, retail, and others, shedding light on the prevailing consumption patterns and key factors shaping demand within each sector.

The couscous industry encompasses various segments, caters to diverse end-users, and exhibits regional variations in terms of consumption patterns and market dynamics. Here is an overview of the couscous industry, considering its segments, end-users, and regional perspectives.

Segments:

a. Traditional Couscous: Traditional couscous, also known as Moroccan couscous, remains a prominent segment within the industry. It preserves the authentic preparation methods and is favored for its distinct texture and flavor.

b. Instant Couscous: Instant couscous has gained significant traction due to its convenience and ease of preparation. This segment offers quick-cooking alternatives, attracting consumers with busy lifestyles.

c. Organic Couscous: With the rising demand for organic and natural food products, the organic couscous segment has witnessed substantial growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and sustainably sourced options.

d. Gluten-Free Couscous: As the awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease increases, the gluten-free couscous segment has emerged as a viable alternative. It caters to individuals adhering to gluten-free diets without compromising on taste or texture.

End-Users:

a. Foodservice Sector: The foodservice sector, including restaurants, hotels, and cafes, represents a significant consumer of couscous. The versatility of couscous makes it an ideal choice for a variety of dishes served in these establishments.

b. Retail Sector: The retail sector, encompassing supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, plays a crucial role in couscous distribution. Packaged couscous products are readily available to consumers for home cooking and experimentation.

c. Industrial Sector: The industrial sector, comprising food manufacturers and processors, utilizes couscous as an ingredient in various food products. Couscous finds application in ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and bakery products, expanding its reach and market penetration.

Regional Analysis:

a. North America: In North America , couscous consumption has been steadily increasing due to the growing popularity of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. The region also exhibits a rising demand for healthier and plant-based food alternatives, driving the couscous market.

b. Europe : Europe represents a significant market for couscous, particularly in countries like France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The culinary diversity and multicultural influences in these regions contribute to the widespread adoption of couscous as a staple or specialty food.

c. Asia-Pacific : The couscous market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing robust growth, fueled by changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, and the influence of global cuisines. Countries such as Australia, China, and Japan are embracing couscous as a healthy and exotic addition to their diets.

d. Middle East and Africa : Being the region of origin for couscous, the Middle East and Africa have a deep-rooted culinary tradition associated with this grain. Couscous holds immense cultural significance and continues to be a staple in the local diets. In addition, the region’s diaspora and international exposure have contributed to the global popularity of couscous.

For more information or to access the trial version of the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io

Keywords: couscous market, global couscous industry, market analysis, market forecast, industry trends

About IndexBox:

IndexBox is a leading market research firm that provides global business intelligence and analytics. We deliver in-depth insights, statistical data, and strategic recommendations to support our clients’ decision-making processes and drive business growth. Our platform offers access to a vast repository of market reports, industry statistics, and customized research solutions.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor, IndexBox media@indexbox.io