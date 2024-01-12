Deadline: June 30, 2024

Draper, UT, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The home security experts at Cove are pleased to announce their scholarship program for the 2024–2025 school year. Cove’s mission is to save lives and protect what matters most by providing exceptional home security for a fair price. The company will award $3,000 to a student who plans to use their education to create safer communities.

How It Works

The Cove Scholarship Program is open to any U.S. citizen currently enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the United States. Candidates must email their application to [email protected] no later than June 30, 2024, to be considered for the 2024–2025 school year. Visit the Cove scholarship page for full application details.

Applications must include:

Personal information — Name, phone number, and address.

Educational information — Major, college or university, and current GPA.

A 300–400-word essay.

A 30–60-second video response.

The essay should answer the prompt: How will you use your education to make your community safer?

The video should answer the prompt: Someone who makes me feel safe is…

The scholarship reward is $3,000, paid in one lump sum to the applicant’s school. The winner will be notified by July 31, 2024.

Read about last year’s scholarship winner here .

Additional Resources

Facebook: facebook.com/covesmart/

Instagram: instagram.com/covesmart/

About Cove

Cove is a leading home security provider, serving hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the United States with the #1 customer-rated home security system on the market. Our wireless system features professional-grade burglary and environmental sensors and state-of-the-art security cameras. We provide 24/7 professional monitoring for less than $1 per day, and our rapid emergency response is up to 4 minutes faster than other companies.

CONTACT: Jamie Armstrong Cove Home Security 801-473-7797 [email protected]