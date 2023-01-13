New case study details how the award-winning health system continues to build provider trust through automation and smart technology with Heisenberg II

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As hospitals and health systems seek new pathways to manage financial and operational health, many are finding tremendous value in leveraging technology to automate, standardize and streamline provider compensation and contract management. A new case study featuring Covenant Health illustrates the profound impact an intelligent, single-source platform for provider contracting and compensation can have on a health system.

The case study discusses Covenant Health’s challenges with manual processes including contracting delays, and details how the company’s transition to Heisenberg II from Hallmark Health Care Solutions has positively addressed the challenges the company faced. With Heisenberg II Contract Management and Heisenberg II Physician Compensation, Covenant Health now has AI-driven automation to manage the entire contracting process, from initial recruitment through contract execution, as well as compensation calculation, evaluation, adjudication and reporting.

Through the combined and fully integrated power of both Heisenberg II solutions, Covenant Health has achieved:

Substantial reduction in manual workflow, which has enabled cost savings, reallocation of staff to more value-added activity, and faster contracting and compensation processes

Retention of top talent, resulting in material savings stemming from provider turnover.

The efficiency and productivity gains achieved through the adoption of the Heisenberg II Contract Management and Physician Compensation platforms have fostered increased scalability of contract requests, eliminating the need to hire additional administrative staff.

“Efficiency, accuracy and transparency are critical in today’s environment, especially when health organizations are facing steep competition, new acquisitions or simply rapid growth,” said Aarika Cofer, MHA, vice president of Heisenberg II. “The Heisenberg II platform provides a solution that’s a win-win for all parties.”

Provider trust, engagement and retention are high priorities for Covenant Health, so it needed a technology platform that offers physicians and advanced practice professionals accurate visibility into their compensation details and performance.

“Provider confidence is in large part built upon data accuracy and timing,” said Douglas Miller, Covenant Health’s former shared services director and current provider compensation consultant. “With Heisenberg II, I am 100 percent confident in our process of turning data into useful information for our providers and leadership.”

About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.

Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 health care professionals in more than 4,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.

HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce sourcing, deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenberg.com.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health Systems is a family of innovative Catholic health care organizations with an enduring legacy of compassionate, high-quality care and deep roots in the communities they serve. Together, our hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living residences, and community-based health and elder care organizations form a regional health care delivery network covering New England and part of Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.covenanthealth.net.

