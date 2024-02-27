FIRST ON FOX: A nonprofit charity is denying sponsoring a man who was recently charged with killing a Georgia nursing student after a GOP lawmaker accused the group of letting him use its federally funded resources after he entered the U.S. illegally and before he allegedly committed the crime.
Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, sent a letter to Covenant House, a national network of youth homeless shelters, claiming to have seen Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) documents that
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Covenant House denies sponsoring migrant accused of GA murder after GOP lawmaker’s accusation - February 27, 2024
- Trans Virginia lawmaker storms out of chamber after being called ‘sir’ by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears - February 27, 2024
- Company owned by WV Gov. Justice found in contempt over nonpayment - February 27, 2024