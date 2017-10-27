Breaking News
Home / Top News / Covenant Transportation Group Chairman and CEO Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan

Covenant Transportation Group Chairman and CEO Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) (“CTG”) announced today that David R. Parker, CTG’S Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and his wife, Jacqueline Parker, have sold 250,000 shares of CTG Class A common stock in a series of open market transactions between October 25, 2017 and October 27, 2017 and adopted a written sales plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CTG’s policies regarding stock transactions (the “10b5-1 Trading Plan”) for the sale of up to an additional 750,000 shares of CTG Class A common stock. 

Sales under the 10b5-1 Trading Plan are subject to certain market conditions. Sales may commence on November 1, 2017 and would be completed by November 1, 2018.

The Parkers’ 10b5-1 Trading Plan is intended to permit the orderly disposition of a portion of their holdings as part of their personal long-term financial plan for asset diversification and liquidity. Currently, Mr. and Mrs. Parker own approximately 19.6% of the outstanding CTG Class A common stock and 100% of the outstanding CTG Class B common stock. If all sales under the 10b5-1 Trading Plan are transacted, Mr. and Mrs. Parker are expected to own approximately 2,372,602 shares of Class A common stock and 2,350,000 shares of Class B common stock, representing approximately 14.9% of the outstanding CTG Class A common stock, 100% of the outstanding CTG Class B common stock, and 25.8% of all outstanding CTG common stock.

Any transactions made under the 10b5-1 Trading Plan will be reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with applicable securities laws, rules, and regulations. Except as may be so required, neither CTG nor the Parkers undertake any obligation to update or report any modification, termination, or other activity under the 10b5-1 Trading Plan or any other plan  that may be adopted by other officers or directors of CTG.

About CTG
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company’s Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.  Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook,” and similar terms and phrases.  Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.  In this press release, the statements relating to sales under the 10b5-1 Trading Plan and Mr. and Mrs. Parker’s ownership of CTG stock are forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the risks related to the market for CTG Class A Common Stock.  Readers should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

  

For further information contact:
Richard B. Cribbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
[email protected]    

For copies of Company information contact: 
Kim Perry, Administrative Assistant 
[email protected]   

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.