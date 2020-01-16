Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS:  CVTI) announced it plans to release its fourth quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings release on Friday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Individuals with questions may dial in at 800-351-4894 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code CTG4.  An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 61166604.  In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon “Audio Archives”.  For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab “Earnings Info.”

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company’s Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

Contact:
  Richard Cribbs 
  Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
  [email protected]
   
  For copies of Company information contact:
  Theresa Ives
  Executive Administrative Assistant
  [email protected]
