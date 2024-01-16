MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo (TSX: CVO), a leading provider of enterprise AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.