Coverage Initiated for GP Solutions Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – GP Solutions Inc. (OTC: GWPD), a leading developer of highly innovative, automated micro-farms under the trade name “GrowPods,” today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).

GP Solutions provides innovative, environmentally optimized systems for growing high quality specialty leafy crops without pesticides, harmful chemicals, pathogens or contaminants. Each GrowPod utilizes the most recent technology using PROLIFIC soil-less growth medium or hydroponic growing technology to allow year-round growing capable of producing predictable yields and maximizing growers return on investment.

Headquartered in Colton, California, GP Solutions produces custom container farms for growers, farmers, restaurants, hotels, casinos, entrepreneurs and investors located throughout North America.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with GP Solutions , NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“The engineering behind GP Solutions’ GrowPod container farms provides year-round farming anywhere in the world. This capability addresses the issues of providing a clean and safe food supply, reducing world hunger, maximizing crop yields, and offering a rapid and inexpensive pathway for entrepreneurs and businesses to enter multiple agricultural sectors,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “As the company focuses on expanding its market reach and application, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About GP Solutions

GrowPod Solutions, Inc. is the developer of highly innovative automated micro-farms trade named “GrowPods.” GrowPods are a modular, stackable and mobile vertical growing environment specifically engineered to maximize yield and automation. GP Solutions offers a fully insulated, food-grade shipping container specifically modified to provide the optimum controlled environment for growing a wide range of horticultural and agricultural products in all environments and climates. With the company’s combination of hydroponic and certified organic soil systems, clients can produce a significantly higher yield that grows faster, healthier and more consistently. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GrowPodSolutions.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

Forward-Looking Statements

