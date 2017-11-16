EXCHANGE NOTICE 16.11.2017 TURBO WARRANTS

COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 17.11.2017

4 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 17.11.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

***

TIEDOTE 16.11.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT

WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 17.11.2017

4 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 17.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.

