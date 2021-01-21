Covia Holdings Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before February 8, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAC) investors that acquired shares between March 15, 2016 and June 29, 2020. Investors have until February 8, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

The investigation focuses on whether Covia issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In a 10-Q Quarterly Report released on May 9, 2019, Covia revealed that it was the subject of an SEC subpoena that was issued on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” On November 6, 2019, in a second 10-Q Quarterly Report issued by Covia, it was revealed that the SEC had “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” Based on the facts revealed by these 10-Q filings, shares of Covia fell.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.

