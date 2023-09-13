An increase of COVID-19 instances and related symptoms is anticipated to fuel market growth. During the pandemic, telemedicine as well as remote monitoring use are projected to rise, increasing the demand for at-home diagnostic testing.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The COVID-19 diagnostics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 79.8 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a -7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 45.8 billion.
In recent years, there have been several developments made in the global industry. Abbott Laboratories created a fast antigen test that may yield findings in 15 minutes. The test may be done in a variety of locations, including doctor’s offices, clinics, and homes, and is intended to be simple to perform.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for the test, which has a high level of accuracy. Other businesses have created PCR-based assays that are regarded as the industry standard for COVID testing, including Roche, LabCorp, Thermo Fisher, and Quest Diagnostics.
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market: Key Players
Leading manufacturers in the industry use mergers, acquisitions, and product portfolio expansion as significant strategy. The following companies are well-known participants in the global COVID-19 diagnostics market:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics)
- Hologic, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key developments in the global COVID-19 diagnostics market are:
- Roche and Pfizer established a partnership in December 2022 to spread knowledge about the value of prompt COVID-19 testing, available treatment choices, symptoms, as well as high-risk factors that may result in serious disease.
- Quest Diagnostics stated in January 2022 that a COVID-19 fast antigen test service for consumers to purchase is available through its consumer-initiated diagnostic platform. Thanks to co-operation with eMed, the new service employs proctored telemedicine, where a certified technician supervises appropriate sample collection during a telehealth session, confirms identification, and validates results reporting.
- Abbott released the Molecular Point-of-Care Test in March 2020, which can identify new coronaviruses in five minutes. The test is conducted using the business’s ID NOW platform that offers quick results in a variety of healthcare settings, including doctor’s offices, urgent care centers, and emergency departments in hospitals.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The molecular tests segment is anticipated to have the biggest worldwide COVID-19 diagnostics market share throughout the forecast period in terms of test type.
- The global market for molecular diagnostic testing is dominated by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) diagnostics.
- In 2021, the COVID-19 diagnostics market’s second-largest share belonged to the RT-PCR testing category.
Market Trends for COVID-19 Diagnostics
- The hospitals & clinics segment led the global COVID-19 diagnostics market in 2021 in terms of end-user. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the need for diagnostic testing, which has caused the COVID-19 diagnostics market to see rapid expansion. One of the main places where these tests are offered is at hospitals and clinics. These locations are an essential component of the COVID-19 testing ecosystem because they contain the tools, manpower, and infrastructure required to carry out diagnostic tests.
- The reagents & kits segment dominated the COVID-19 diagnostics market share for products in 2021. These items include the chemicals and kits needed for RT-PCR, fast antigen, as well as serological (antibody) assays. Diagnostic techniques that are used to find the existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a patient’s sample depend heavily on reagents and kits.
- The tests are used to amplify and identify the viral RNA that is extracted from a patient’s sample. Serological tests, which look for the presence of antibodies towards the virus within a patient’s blood sample, are also carried out using reagents and kits.
- There is a strong demand for diagnostic reagents and kits due to the demand for accurate and dependable diagnostic tests for COVID-19. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, QIAGEN and Bio-Rad. dominate the market for diagnostic reagents and kits
Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the COVID-19 diagnostics market in different countries. These are:
- In North America, the United States of America is a significant market for COVID-19 diagnostics. The nation has a sizable number of diagnostic facilities and laboratories, as well as governments are heavily funding COVID-19 diagnostic tests to aid in containing the virus’s spread.
- One of the most significant COVID-19 testing rates in the world is in the United States, which has significantly increased demand for diagnostic tests. The nation also boasts a sizable and established healthcare system, which has assisted in boosting the use of diagnostic testing.
- In Asia Pacific, South Korea, Japan, and China are the three biggest markets for COVID-19 diagnostics. There are several diagnostic facilities and laboratories in these nations. Governments have made large investments in COVID-19 diagnostic tests to aid in controlling the virus’s spread.
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Segmentation
Product
- Instruments
- Reagents & Kits
Test Type
- Molecular Tests
- Antigen Tests
- Antibody (serology) Tests
End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics
- At-home Testing
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
