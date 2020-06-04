Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / COVID-19 Halted Otherwise Healthy US Auto Show Season

COVID-19 Halted Otherwise Healthy US Auto Show Season

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

ROCHESTER, Michigan, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresight Research’s recently released report on attendance at US auto shows reveals that until COVID-19 forced an abrupt end to the season in early March, attendance was actually on the rise over the previous year.  According to the 2019-20 Auto Show Season Attendance Report ©, out of 46 US shows Foresight measured consistently in both years 61% resulted in higher year-over-year attendance while just 13% of shows had fewer attendees this year.  Even given the cancellation of ten shows at the end of the season (including New York, one of the country’s best attended auto shows), more than 5.3 million American households attended an auto show last season.  Given an average 1.6 people per household attending, this translates into over 8.6 million consumers attending.

“Over the past two years auto shows have taken an onslaught of negative press after some brands – particularly German luxuries such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz – scaled back or ended their show presence,” says Christopher Stommel, Foresight Research’s President.  “Some brands shifted marketing dollars toward smaller, more targeted events, especially for their new vehicle launches.  But no matter how or where new product is launched to the press, it is still the local auto show where the largest number of consumers are going to first experience that vehicle.  And the data shows that when a brand is absent, the consumer will take a closer look at the competitive brands who are on the show floor, and those brands end up benefiting with increased reach and consideration.”

Foresight Research has been the leading provider of independent, third-party consumer data on US and global auto shows since 2008.  During each traditional October-to-April US Auto Show season, Foresight surveys nearly 20,000 households in 55 markets where auto shows are held, and publishes syndicated reports on show attendance, visitor profiles and key show experiences that drive new vehicle sales and ultimately represents the ROI of auto show investment.

About Foresight Research – www.foresightresearch.com
Since 1998, Foresight Research has been providing consumer insights and data to support strategies and best practices for the automotive industry.  We are a recognized leader in experiential marketing and sponsored events, as well as vehicle accessories and marketing.

Contact
Christopher Stommel
Foresight Research
248.608.1870 x 16
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.