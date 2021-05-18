Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Covid-19 Recovery: GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014 As More Americans Plan to Hit the Road

Covid-19 Recovery: GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014 As More Americans Plan to Hit the Road

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Nearly week-long Colonial Pipeline shutdown pushes pump prices up, at a time when Americans already saying that high gas prices are impacting their decision to travel

High Gas Prices Impacts Consumer Decision to Travel

High Gas Prices Impacts Consumer Decision to Travel

Memorial Day Gas Prices 2014-2021

Memorial Day Gas Prices 2014-2021

Boston, MA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are conflicted about summer travel this year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31 percent, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices. 

The national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a slight drop from current prices but a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year. This will also be the highest they have been on Memorial Day since 2014 when it reached $3.66.

Exacerbating the price spike is the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline just weeks ahead of the busy travel season. The pipeline delivers 45 percent of the gasoline supply to the Southeast and was shut down for six days causing massive panic and fuel shortages. 

“The numbers are clear: people are itching to travel as the nation recovers from Covid-19 but are frustrated with some of the highest holiday weekend gas prices in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices have been increasing for months due to the continued rise in gasoline demand as a myriad of destinations reopen ahead of the summer driving season. The Colonial Pipeline shutdown only highlighted how much more reliant consumers have become on gasoline since the pandemic hit. Drivers don’t need to worry too much though, as there is an end in sight. Prices should ease up ahead of the holiday, mainly in areas where the pipeline challenges were most severe. Be warned that a rebound may happen as we approach midsummer, should gasoline demand rise to near-record levels.”  

Forty-six percent surveyed say that high gas prices are directly impacting their travel plans compared to only 4 percent saying so in 2020.

Determined to get out on the road this summer at almost double the rate of last year, Americans’ number one priority is avoiding high travel costs over pandemic concerns. And, as most will be traveling by car, that includes saving money on gas.

“Highlighting how important the rising price of fuel has again become, the Pay with GasBuddy program saw intense interest during gas shortages last week,” said De Haan, “We expect that trend to continue as people hit the road during Memorial Day weekend. More than ever, we’re looking for reliable, convenient, and cost-effective ways to fill up.” 

Other Survey Highlights

Thirty-nine percent of people said they’re still not traveling internationally because of COVID-19 concerns, but according to the survey, 36 percent said their plans haven’t been impacted at all. Many people (39%) are planning to take long distance trips in their cars to avoid flying, driving up to 500 miles.

GasBuddy Summer Travel Survey was completed by 2,553 GasBuddy members between May 3 – May 5, 2020. Summer travel is defined as the period between May 31 – Sept. 6, 2021 (Memorial Day through Labor Day).

About GasBuddy

For budget-minded drivers, GasBuddy is the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas than any other. Unlike fuel retailer apps, as well as newer apps focused on fuel savings, GasBuddy covers 150,000+ gas stations in North America, giving drivers 27 ways to save on fuel. That’s why GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 90mm times – more than any other travel and navigation app focused on gas savings. GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the North American fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Attachments

  • 210234_GraphMemorialDayGasPrices_Graph2V2
  • 210234_GraphMemorialDayGasPrices_Graph1Final+Updated 
CONTACT: Allison Mac
GasBuddy
3105715828
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.