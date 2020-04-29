Breaking News
E&E Exhibit Solutions Repurposes Business Solutions to Meet New Workplace Safety Guidelines

Social Distancing Floor Decals

Customize floor decals to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

Customize hand sanitizer dispensers with interchangeable graphics, includes anti-bacterial lotion.

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As we begin the process of returning to the workplace, businesses and manufacturing companies will need to maintain a safe and healthy work environment. E&E Exhibit Solutions, a one-stop trade show and event company, is providing new Covid-19 safety products to the marketplace. The new products include: COVID-19 safety signs, which includes Covid-19 floor distancing decals and awareness banners; Automatic touchless and hand sanitizer dispensers and hand sanitizer refills; Cubicle divider panels and room partition walls; Clear acrylic plexiglass sneeze guards; Home office Webcam backdrops and Clear protective face shields.

“We analyzed our tradeshow and event business model and recognized how smoothly we could make the transition to providing Covid-19 safety products,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “E&E Exhibit Solutions is already a full-service signage production company. Instead of producing show-stopping graphics, our graphic production team is making interchangeable banner stands, webcam backdrops, eye-level awareness signs, floor decals, clear plexiglass sneeze guards and face shields. Similarly, our exhibit design team is fully experienced in creating structures to meet specific spatial requirements. Now we are re-engineering open office spaces to include cubicle divider panels and room partition walls. Our rental production team, instead of creating displays and kiosks, is specifically making hand sanitizer kiosks with optional hand sanitizer gel.”

E&E Exhibit Solution recognizes that OSHA will present businesses with Covid-19 work environment guidelines. “What we are seeing is a high demand for hand sanitizer kiosks, floor distancing decals and wall partitions”, said Cynthia Chaddock Marketing Director. “Offices and open-space environments must adapt in order to create safe environments for our population.” 

E&E COVID-19 safety products are fully available now. The products are perfect for:

Building Entrances
Open Space Environments-Banks, Casinos, Arenas, etc.
Office Spaces
Reception Areas
Cafeterias at Work
Manufacturing Areas
Medical Waiting Rooms
ER Rooms
Grocery Stores
And Many Others

To learn more about our COVID-19 safety products for this Covid-19 pandemic or Contact Us directly.

E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®
Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 [email protected].

