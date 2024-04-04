EXCLUSIVE: EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak will testify publicly before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic next month, Fox News Digital has learned.

Daszak will testify before the COVID subcommittee on May 1, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup.

US TAXPAYER FUNDS FLOWED TO CHINESE ENTITIES THAT CONDUCTED CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH BEFORE COVID PANDEMIC: GAO

Daszak testified behind closed doors in November, but House

[Read Full story at source]