EXCLUSIVE: EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak will testify publicly before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic next month, Fox News Digital has learned.
Daszak will testify before the COVID subcommittee on May 1, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup.
US TAXPAYER FUNDS FLOWED TO CHINESE ENTITIES THAT CONDUCTED CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH BEFORE COVID PANDEMIC: GAO
Daszak testified behind closed doors in November, but House
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia judges denies Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss charges on First Amendment grounds - April 4, 2024
- COVID origins: EcoHealth Alliance president to testify publicly before Congress next month - April 4, 2024
- Nevada Dem dumps $14M into ads as critical Senate race shifts to ‘toss up’ - April 4, 2024