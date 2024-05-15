The Department of Health and Human Services implemented an immediate, government-wide suspension on all funds allocated to EcoHealth Alliance – a firm that used taxpayer funds to conduct gain of function research at the Wuhan lab before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
HHS made the decision, citing evidence included in the House COVID Select Subcommittee’s staff-level report on the nonprofit.
CLASSIFIED DOCS ‘CREDIBLY’ SUGGEST COVID ORIGINATED FROM WUHAN LAB LE
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Angel Mom, GOP lawmaker putting Democrats ‘on defense’ for sanctuary policies: ‘Have them explain’ - May 15, 2024
- GOP lawmaker surprisingly stalls Texas-style law from reaching border state voters - May 15, 2024
- From Capitol Hill to the courtroom: Bob Menendez doesn’t want you to be distracted by shiny objects - May 15, 2024