Germany's Cow Colostrum Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period. Over 86% of the world's market for conventional cow colostrum is accounted for by rising demand in developed and emerging nations.

NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The expected value of the cow colostrum market in 2022 is US$1.40 billion. Cow colostrum is used as a nutritive supplement to aid athletes in developing their immune systems and muscles. By 2023, it is anticipated to have made US$ 2.8 billion, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is growing more quickly as a result of athletes’ increased use of cow colostrum, which decreases damage to the upper respiratory system and intestines. Cow colostrum is a supplement that is growing popular among athletes since it helps the athlete’s overall immune system. The cow colostrum market is expected to expand over the span of the projection because of the increasing athletic consumption of cow colostrum.

The anti-ageing benefits of cow colostrum, which help to reduce facial wrinkles, are thought to help the product’s market expansion. Growth hormone from the colostrum promotes both cell regeneration as well as skin cell formation, which increases the suppleness and the thickness of the skin. The claim that bovine colostrum has anti-aging qualities is anticipated to boost market sales throughout the anticipated period.

A growing variety of cutting-edge methods have been established in the last several years to produce goods containing cow colostrum. Colostrum powders that dissolve quickly and are ready to combine were among the new goods that hit the market, and their widespread use has increased.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Sales of cow colostrum increased by 5.4% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Over 86% of the worldwide market for traditional cow colostrum is accounted for by rising demand in developed and emerging nations.

B2B will have a 51.29% market share as a share of value in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a 4.63% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market for finished goods made from cow colostrum will account for 56.5% of the total market in 2022.

With a predicted market share of around 61.2% in 2022, the United States is predicted to have the highest share of cow colostrum in North America.

In South Asia, India holds a 25.4% market value share and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.21%.

“The market for cow colostrum is expanding because of the product’s high protein content and immunity-boosting qualities in its nutritional profile. Taking supplements made from cow colostrum can boost immunity and promote improved intestinal health.” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

It is anticipated that the demand for cow colostrum will rise in the near future for use in animal feed ingredients. Strong promotional and marketing campaigns are a crucial opportunity for businesses to increase their reach and share of the market in the cow colostrum industry since informative colostrum advertising is a particular field that has been discovered to be missing.

Prominent players in the cow colostrum market are:

Colostrum BioTec GmbH

Zuche Pharmaceuticals

Biodane Pharma A/S

Agati Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

McePharma

Cure Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Ingredia Nutritional (Ingredia S.A.)

Sterling Technology

Biotaris B.V.

La Belle Inc.

Now Health Group, Inc.

The Saskatoon Colostrum Company

Good Health New Zealand

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Dutch company Biotaris B.V. has provided premium cow as well as goat colostrum goods for many years. Their colostrum products surpass the usual quality criteria thanks to the development of a unique cold-state manufacturing technology to process raw colostrum deeper in a loss-free and friendly manner.

In 2021, Bioblock, a unique nasal spray containing antibodies towards the SARS-CoV-2 virus generated from cow colostrum, is being sold on Tallink Grupp’s Estonian boats.

A pioneer in nutrition as well as biotechnology, PanTheryx, announced the release of three product formulations such as cow colostrum in March 2021. These include baked nutrition bars, soft chews, and soft presses.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global cow colostrum market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the cow colostrum market, the market is segmented on the basis of cow colostrum by nature (organic, conventional), product type (whole, colostrum finished products), end use (B2B, B2C) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Cow Colostrum Market

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Product Type:

Whole Whole Colostrum Powder Skim Colostrum Powder Specialty Colostrum Powder

Colostrum Finished Products Capsules Chewable Tablets Individual Sachets Specially Formulated Products



End Use:

B2B Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition Functional Foods Animal Nutrition Cosmetics Infant Formula Pharmaceuticals

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Stores Drug Stores Health & Wellness Stores Online Retailing



