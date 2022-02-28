Cowen Strengthens Equity Capital Markets Team With the Appointment of Brian Hagerty as Managing Director, Biotechnology

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Brian Hagerty has joined the company’s Equity Capital Markets team as a Managing Director focused on biotechnology. Mr. Hagerty will be based in New York and report to Grant Miller, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, and will work closely with Cowen’s Senior Healthcare Capital Markets team of Managing Directors, Mariel Healy, and Michael Campbell.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Cowen’s long-tenured Healthcare Capital Markets team, especially at this time when experience is paramount as we advise our clients through the current landscape,” said Mr. Miller. “Brian’s expertise and capabilities are a great fit with our team, and his proven track record in executing transactions across healthcare verticals will expand Cowen’s existing capabilities while providing differentiated value for our clients.”

Mr. Hagerty joins Cowen at an important time when the financial services firm is expanding its advisory business across healthcare, its most established industry sector. Today, Cowen Research covers approximately 350 healthcare companies, and the firm has bookrun over 90 transactions since the beginning of 2021, ranking second among all underwriters.

Mr. Hagerty said, “I am honored to join Cowen, a team I have long respected for its client focus, dedication to healthcare, and suite of world-class research, advisory and capital raising services. I look forward to playing an active role in the next generation of Cowen’s Equity Capital Markets leadership as part of the leading team on Wall Street, particularly now when a broader biotechnology and healthcare platform can make a positive and sustainable impact on the firm and among our clients.”

Mr. Hagerty joins Cowen with over 10 years of experience in Capital Markets. Previously, he served as the Head of Healthcare Capital Markets Advisory at Matthews South, where he led healthcare origination across all products. Prior to this, Mr. Hagerty served as the Head of Healthcare Capital Markets at Evercore. Previously, he served as the Head of Healthcare Capital Markets at the New York Stock Exchange, and he began his career at J.P. Morgan Chase, where he worked for seven years, primarily within Healthcare Equity Capital Markets.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

