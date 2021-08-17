Cox Communications and Phunware Collaborate to Deliver a Premier Mobile Smart Hospital Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it is collaborating with Cox Communications, Inc. (“Cox”) to bring Phunware’s Digital Front Door to Cox Business healthcare customers.

Cox Communications’ business division, Cox Business, an industry leader in broadband, internet of things and managed cloud services, is active in delivering connected health solutions that enhance the relationship between patients and caregivers. The collaboration with Phunware expands these capabilities.

“As the healthcare industry pursues a path of digital transformation, Cox will continue to create and deliver solutions that make this journey easier,” said George Valentine, Executive Director New Growth and Development at Cox Communications. “By collaborating with Phunware and leveraging their proven mobile software, we will be able to better support excellent patient experiences and outcomes, drive cost savings and more efficiently coordinate facility resources.”

Phunware’s Digital Front Door not only provides seamless access to key features and capabilities of the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform, but also enables seamless integrations with third-party vendors. This holistic, mobile-first approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a more cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of Location Based Services (LBS)

to ensure optimal performance of Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access Prescription management

E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff and vendor directory

Analytics

Patients and hospital visitors can benefit from Phunware’s wayfinding solution, which delivers real-time, turn-by-turn navigation to help ease stress and enhance the patient experience. This solution will help eliminate unnecessary staff interruptions to answer direction-related questions.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a patient-centric Digital Front Door on mobile.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cox because their leadership intimately understands the importance of data, connectivity and scalability in tech-enabling the entire continuum of care,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We live in a mobile-first world that is quickly becoming mobile-only, so it’s imperative that healthcare organizations adopt comprehensive technologies like the Cox Prosight to meet the demands of the modern healthcare landscape.”

Phunware’s Digital Front Door solution is incorporated into Cox’s Prosight smart hospital solution that launched at HIMSS21 on August 9, 2021.

Powered by Cox’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Cox Prosight includes software, hardware and services with integrated features that gives hospital administrators and staff access to:

Asset management capabilities that track equipment in real-time, provide visibility into utilization and inventory levels, and notify staff about maintenance and cleaning needs –from any desktop or mobile device.

Automated environmental monitoring that checks temperatures hospital-wide for sensitive items and spaces – such as pharmaceuticals, freezers, or operating rooms – and delivers instant notifications of temperature changes and streamlines compliance processes.

Duress badges and alerts that allow employees to request and receive help quickly when emergencies occur.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization’s business line, Trapollo, delivers remote patient monitoring solutions to patients nationally. Cox Business also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit https://coxbusiness.com .

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve six and a half million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox. For more information, please visit https://cox.com .

About Phunware

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, please visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

