Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cox Media Group Appoints Darren Moore Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio

Cox Media Group Appoints Darren Moore Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio

Darren Moore

Darren Moore

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced the appointment of Darren Moore as Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio, effective immediately. Moore will oversee all CMG Ohio operations including news, programming, sales, digital, engineering, production and community affairs for WHIO-TV, 95.3 and 101.1 The Eagle, 1290 and 95.7 WHIO and K99.1 New Country.

Moore joined CMG 26 year ago as an intern for WPXI in Pittsburgh, launching an impressive career built on his early childhood memories of visiting the station with his father, a former CMG employee. After finishing his internship, he relocated to Charlotte and worked as an Account Executive for the newly launched WAXN. Upon his return to Pittsburgh, his career continued to progress from National Sales Manager at WPXI/WJAC/WTOV, to Local Sales Manager of WPXI, and later to Director of Sales.

“Darren’s passion for people, the broadcasting industry and CMG is infectious and inspiring,’ said Paul Curran, EVP of Television at CMG. “His strong track record of forging internal and external relationships will make a positive impact on our Dayton operations and in the Dayton community. I look forward to watching him excel in this new role as our approach to broadcasting in Dayton continues to evolve.”

“I am honored to join the outstanding broadcasters at CMG Ohio, home to some of the most iconic TV and radio brands in the entire industry,” said Moore. “I can’t wait to start working with the Dayton team, further enhancing our award-winning brands, serving our customers and viewers, and partnering with the local Miami Valley community.”

A Pittsburgh native, Moore is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/826f5b39-ad7a-442e-ad9c-bd44180d1545

CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.