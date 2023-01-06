Deal ensures CMG’s stations remain in Spectrum’s lineup with local news, entertainment and sports

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cox Media Group announced today it has reached a long-term carriage agreement with Charter Spectrum TV.

“This deal with Charter, which is consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and mission of delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming,” CMG said. “We’re pleased to have reached this renewal without disruption to consumers, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith.”

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 52 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

