Coya Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coya Therapeutics, Inc., (Coya), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Tregs) and Treg-derived exosome therapeutics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Howard Berman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference being held on April 28 – 29, 2021.
B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, April 28TH
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. ET
|Location:
|Webcast Link
The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible under “Events” in the news section of Coya website.
About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target disease. The company’s CTreg™ (Cryopreservation for Tregs) system is patent pending and the first in the industry to overcome prior limitations of Treg cell therapies, allowing for serial infusions from a single manufacturing round. Through our proprietary TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) and patent pending iscEXOTM (immunosuppressive cell Exosome) platforms, Coya is focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Ferry
617-430-7576
[email protected]
Media Contact
Joleen Schultz
760-271-8150
[email protected]
