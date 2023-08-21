Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Revenue of $20.5 million compared to $18.9 million;

Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million;

Gross margin of 22.4% compared to 19.3%;

Net income of $1.2 million compared to $0.5 million;

Earnings per diluted share of $0.09 compared to $0.04;

Cash flow from operations of $0.0 million compared to $0.3 million.

Six Months 2023 vs. Six Months 2022

Revenue of $42.6 million compared to $39.1 million;

Gross profit of $9.3 million compared to $7.1 million;

Gross margin of 21.8% compared to 18.2%;

Net income of $2.1 million compared to $0.5 million ($1.3 million excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.8 million);

Earnings per diluted share of $0.17 compared to $0.04 ($0.10 excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.06);

Cash flow from operations of $0.9 million compared to $(2.1) million used by operations;

Debt as of June 30, 2023 of $21.3 million compared to $24.6 million at June 30, 2022.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter 2023 revenue was 8.6% higher than second quarter 2022 coupled with a 310 basis point increase in gross profit margin. Our six-month income from operations increased by $2.3 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2022 due to stronger operational performance and change in mix between our military subcontracts, government military subcontracts and MRO services. We generated $3.0 million more in cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 due primarily to higher net income while increasing our contract assets in support of our new programs and, reduced our debt by $1.5 million,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. “We remain focused on delivering value to our customers and are confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook as we continue to build on our backlog of $510 million as of June 30, 2023.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 3,080,672 $ 3,847,225 Accounts receivable, net 8,621,301 4,857,772 Insurance recovery receivable — 3,600,000 Contract assets 30,962,061 27,384,540 Inventory 1,918,906 2,493,069 Refundable income taxes 40,000 40,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 565,714 975,830 Total Current Assets 45,188,654 43,198,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,646,483 6,526,627 Property and equipment, net 950,732 1,124,556 Deferred tax asset 6,279,101 6,574,463 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 234,334 238,744 Total Assets $ 60,083,558 $ 59,447,080 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,734,379 $ 8,029,996 Accrued expenses 5,314,339 7,344,590 Litigation settlement obligation — 3,600,000 Contract liabilities 8,605,354 6,001,726 Loss reserve 250,516 576,549 Current portion of line of credit 2,640,000 1,200,000 Current portion of long-term debt 221,172 1,719,766 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,921,803 1,817,811 Income tax payable 16,874 11,396 Total Current Liabilities 30,704,437 30,301,834 Line of credit, net of current portion 18,360,000 19,800,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,121,087 5,077,235 Long-term debt, net of current portion 41,484 70,981 Total Liabilities 53,227,008 55,250,050 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock – $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,727,167 and 12,506,795 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 12,727 12,507 Additional paid-in capital 73,708,368 73,189,449 Accumulated deficit (66,864,545 ) (69,004,926 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,856,550 4,197,030 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 60,083,558 $ 59,447,080