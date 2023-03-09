Pretax income of $18.3 million for the fourth quarter and $116.2 million for 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $14.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to a net income of $19.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $83.0 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 19.7%, compared to $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $64.7 million compared to $45.0 million for the 2021 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.3 million compared to pretax income of $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 total revenues were $329.7 million compared to $267.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $61.9 million, or 23.1%. Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $213.5 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 5.7%, compared to $202.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $116.2 million, compared to $65.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $86.0 million, or $3.23 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $47.5 million, or $1.84 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, CPS purchased $428.1 million of new contracts compared to $468.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 and $328.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s receivables totaled $2.795 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase from $2.687 billion as of September 30, 2022 and an increase from $2.209 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 5.83% of the average portfolio as compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 12.62% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2022, as compared to 10.53% as of December 31, 2021.

“The fourth quarter brings to close a banner year for the Company,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “We originated $1.85 billion in new finance receivables for the year, a 62% increase over 2021. Our total managed portfolio eclipsed $3 billion for the first time and our earnings for the year are the highest ever in our history.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company’s recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company’s business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Interest income $ 79,690 $ 67,715 $ 305,237 $ 266,266 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value – – 15,283 (4,417 ) Other income 3,330 1,650 9,189 5,962 83,020 69,365 329,709 267,811 Expenses: Employee costs 20,868 22,756 84,282 80,534 General and administrative 11,699 11,582 37,618 34,616 Interest 28,870 16,980 87,524 75,239 Provision for credit losses (4,700 ) (13,000 ) (28,100 ) (14,590 ) Other expenses 7,978 6,667 32,192 26,266 64,715 44,985 213,516 202,065 Income before income taxes 18,305 24,380 116,193 65,746 Income tax expense 4,170 5,415 30,210 18,222 Net income $ 14,135 $ 18,965 $ 85,983 $ 47,524 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.88 $ 4.10 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 3.23 $ 1.84 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 20,341 21,661 20,958 22,562 Diluted 23,828 26,813 26,589 25,780

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,490 $ 29,928 Restricted cash and equivalents 149,299 146,620 Finance receivables measured at fair value 2,476,617 1,749,098 Finance receivables 92,304 232,390 Allowance for finance credit losses (21,753 ) (56,206 ) Finance receivables, net 70,551 176,184 Deferred tax assets, net 10,177 19,575 Other assets 32,634 38,173 $ 2,752,768 $ 2,159,578 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 55,421 $ 43,648 Warehouse lines of credit 285,328 105,610 Residual interest financing 49,623 53,682 Securitization trust debt 2,108,744 1,759,972 Subordinated renewable notes 25,263 26,459 2,524,379 1,989,371 Shareholders’ equity 228,389 170,207 $ 2,752,768 $ 2,159,578

Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contracts purchased $ 428.08 $ 327.98 $ 1,854.39 $ 1,146.32 Contracts securitized 337.38 360.00 1,537.38 1,145.00 Total portfolio balance (5) $ 2,795.38 $ 2,209.43 $ 2,795.38 $ 2,209.43 Average portfolio balance (5) 2,764.80 2,190.16 2,539.11 2,147.61 Delinquencies (5) 31+ Days 11.12 % 9.50 % Repossession Inventory 1.50 % 1.03 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 12.62 % 10.53 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (5) Legacy portfolio 6.84 % 0.11 % 4.63 % 5.78 % Fair Value portfolio 5.79 % 2.89 % 4.52 % 3.09 % Total portfolio 5.83 % 2.57 % 4.53 % 3.52 % Recovery rates (2) 43.6 % 63.3 % 52.3 % 54.5 %