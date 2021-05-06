Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CPS Technologies Corporation 1st Quarter Conference Call Replay

CPS Technologies Corporation 1st Quarter Conference Call Replay

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NORTON, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has posted the recording of its April 29, 2021 Investor Call on its website. A brief summary of the call including the minute and second mark in which specific topics are discussed appears below.

  • Grant Bennett introductory comments (1:23)
  • Chuck Griffith discussion of financial results (5:53)
  • Mr. Bennett discussion of “The big picture” (9:30)
    • New Developments – Primary Markets (10:30)
      • Power modules (10:45)
      • Aerospace and defense (11:40)
      • Lids and heat spreaders (14:00)
    • Our Product Pipeline (15:10)
    • Our core competency (16:30)
      • Adjacent technical spaces (17:15)
    • ATM offering (17:50)
  • Investor questions
    • Electric charging stations and power grid, ABB, GE (19:15)
    • Equity raise (25:20)
  • Michael McCormack Armor update comments (27:40)
  • Grant Bennett final comments (29:30)

A full replay of the webcast is available through the Investor Call Transcripts link on the General Information link on the Investors page of the Company’s website.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet’s problems.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2021 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “will,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates” and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation                         
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer                                
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.