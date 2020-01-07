Breaking News
CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Addition to the Sales Team

NORTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH)  is pleased to announce that Kevin Patel has joined the Company in the newly created position of Strategic Account Manager.

Cheryl Oliveira, VP of Sales, commented, “We are very excited with the addition of Kevin to the CPS team.  Kevin’s background in both engineering and sales will allow him to fully understand the intricacies of customer needs and how CPS will be able to best fulfill those needs.”

Grant Bennett, CEO added. “We are strengthening our sales and marketing team with the new position of Strategic Account Manager.   Kevin brings deep technical competence, sales expertise, enthusiasm and is a great addition to the team.  He will have a significant positive impact on our growth plans going forward.”

Mr. Patel was most recently Architectural Engineering Project Manager for a manufacturer in the building industry.  In this position, Kevin was responsible for the management of key accounts, including product design for those account’s specific needs.  He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Sciences from the University of Rhode Island.

About CPS Technologies Corporation:
CPS is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines, as well as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors.

