CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Product Development Team

NORTON, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced Dr. Stephen Kachur has joined CPS as a Senior Scientist focused on Product Development.

Grant Bennett, CEO, said, “Our new product pipeline is stronger than it has ever been; we seek to both accelerate the movement of products through that pipeline, and increasingly add new products to that pipeline in all three product lines. Steve will greatly assist us in both these objectives.” Michael McCormack, COO, said, “The addition of Steve to our company’s product development team is a significant step forward in CPS’ growth strategy of increasing and accelerating new product development activities for our customers.”

Dr. Kachur joins CPS from Physical Sciences Inc., where he held the position of Principal Scientist, performing research and development on advanced composite structures for the aerospace and defense industries. He managed multiple DoD-funded product development programs, including leveraging additive manufacturing for metal-ceramic composite joints and in-line inspection techniques for chemical vapor deposition coating processes. Prior to joining Physical Sciences, he worked as a Senior Metallurgical Engineer at Westinghouse Electric Company, developing zirconium fuel products for accident tolerant nuclear reactors.

Dr. Kachur is a graduate of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA with a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering. He went on to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA to earn both his M.S. and Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet’s problems.