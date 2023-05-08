NORTON, Mass., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 10 and 11, 2023. A general presentation by management will be held at 10:45 a.m. Eastern on May 11, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the day; institutional investors are encouraged to contact Sidoti directly or CPS investor relations with any questions or to confirm a time with management. The general presentation will be webcast and available on the Company’s website.

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very lightweight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet’s problems.

