Will Provide PJM Commercial and Industrial Customers with Direct Access to CPV’s World-Class Generation

SUGAR LAND, TX, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) announced the launch of its retail energy platform, CPV Retail Energy, which will initially serve as a retail electric provider for commercial and industrial customers in states within the PJM market and eventually expand into New York and New England. CPV Retail Energy builds on CPV’s decarbonization efforts and commitment to ESG by helping businesses meet their sustainability goals through renewable and dispatchable low carbon energy solutions.

“CPV is excited to launch this new platform which will enable the company to share the benefits of its renewable and world-class low carbon fleet directly with customers” said Qadir Khan, President of CPV Retail Energy. “The retail team has decades of experience in building successful retail platforms and we look forward to developing this new customer-focused platform.”

CPV’s generation assets, which include state-of-the-art, highly efficient and low emitting combined-cycle generation facilities as well as an extensive development pipeline of wind, solar and dispatchable resources with carbon capture, will serve as the backbone for CPV Retail Energy. The new retail platform will offer a variety of sustainable electricity solutions to help businesses meet their ESG goals.

“With plans and products from CPV Retail Energy, customers will have access to reliable electricity sourced from a company that is not only committed to the environmentally responsible production of electricity, but that also places a strong emphasis on being a good corporate citizen and operating with integrity” said Qadir Khan. “We can’t wait to get started growing CPV Retail Energy into a premier “Greentailer” in the retail electric power industry and offer customized pricing plans including 100% renewable options.”

For more information on how CPV Retail Energy can assist business clients across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Delaware, DC, and Maryland (PJM) with a comprehensive selection of electricity options, please visit www.cpvretail.com

About CPV Retail Energy

CPV Retail Energy is a retail electric provider founded in 2022, targeting initially large commercial and industrial customers within the PJM market region and eventually expanding into New York and New England. CPV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Competitive Power Ventures, a leading US developer of sustainable generation, supplying some of the top ten companies within the Fortune 500.

For more information, visit www.cpvretail.com

About CPV

CPV Group LP, a partnership majority owned by OPC Energy Ltd., has over two decades of unprecedented success in the development and operation of highly efficient and low emitting electric generation and renewable projects in the United States. CPV is focused on applying its development, financial and project management expertise to advance the next generation of technologies, including dispatchable power projects that will utilize carbon capture technology, and an extensive renewable pipeline, to yield extremely low carbon power that will help drive the nation’s decarbonization goals forward.

For more information: visit www.cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Matt Litchfield Competitive Power Ventures 781-817-8964 mlitchfield@cpv.com