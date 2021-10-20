Breaking News
Craft Axe Throwing to Open New Location in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two years ago, Craft Axe Throwing opened its first location in Knoxville on West 5th Avenue. Craft Axe Throwing is excited to announce its plans to open its second location in the city, located on North Peters Road in West Knoxville.

The West Knoxville location will be the 12th Craft Axe Throwing location and will be a franchised location. For more information about franchising, visit the website.

Designed as a game that anyone can play, Craft Axe Throwing will allow visitors to throw actual axes at dart-board like targets while scoring points. Craft Axe Throwing offers casual and competitive league experiences via its easy-to-use online reservation system, while walk-ins are welcome. The facility will come with approximately 12 axe throwing lanes and a bar that serves craft beers.

“We are excited to have our expert professionals help social, corporate and league groups in Knoxville hit a bullseye in a safe, fun environment,” said Craft Axe Throwing owner Jake Jensen. “I am excited about bringing the popular sport of Knoxville to the people of West Knoxville.”

The current plan is for the West Knoxville location to be open by the end of 2021. More details to come later on the grand opening.

For more information about Craft Axe Throwing and its West Knoxville opening, please visit its website.

Location Opening Details:

Craft Axe Throwing – West Knoxville, TN

320 N. Peters Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

For media inquiries contact:

Trent Larkins

VP of Sales & Marketing

(864) 915-8215

tlarkins@craftaxethrowing.com

