Crafting Innovative Connected TV and Digital Out of Home Advertising Solutions

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CRAFTSMAN+, a leader in creative advertising solutions, announces its expansion into Connected TV (CTV) and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising creative services for its clients. As the omnichannel marketplace evolves and consumer behaviors shift towards more dynamic content consumption, CRAFTSMAN+ is setting new industry standards by delivering superior creative solutions tailored to these emerging channels.

Today, 92% of U.S. households are accessible via CTV advertising and there has been significant growth in viewership across Europe and Asia. In the U.S. alone, CTV advertising revenue rose to $25.9 billion in 2023, with forecasts indicating continued robust growth. Furthermore, DOOH advertising is transforming public spaces into dynamic arenas of discovery, where brands can leverage digital technology like virtual billboards and transit screens to engage consumers. The global DOOH market, valued at $15.13 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $32.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. CRAFTSMAN+ confidently anticipates significant growth within both CTV and DOOH advertising as these channels continue to see an uptick in consumer and business interest.

As CTV and DOOH ecosystems are crowded with increasing advertising investment, creating dynamic and captivating creatives is crucial for brands to stand out. CRAFTSMAN+ is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, leveraging cutting-edge technology and production expertise to craft ads that capture attention and drive engagement.

In a recent campaign with Microsoft, CRAFTSMAN+ delivered an exceptional campaign to drive awareness. Nancy Kiss, Director of Marketing, said, “It was wonderful to see the CRAFTSMAN+ team show off their tremendous skills and passion for delivering imaginative, high quality, and original art to drive awareness of our game. Expectations were well exceeded with ideas and execution that represented the brand in new and fun ways, catering to the specific location and relevancy of each ad placement.”

“As digital advertising continues to evolve, CRAFTSMAN+ is committed to anticipating market shifts and responding with innovative solutions,” said Alex Merutka, CEO of CRAFTSMAN+. “With data privacy regulations restricting access to user-level data, our expansion into CTV and DOOH is timed to capitalize on the need for top-of-funnel strategies that prioritize engaging, creative storytelling. Dynamic creatives are more crucial than ever for making a lasting impression in today’s privacy-first, multi-screen world. We’re dedicated to helping our clients achieve standout success in an increasingly crowded advertising ecosystem.”

With its launch of CTV and DOOH creative services, CRAFTSMAN+ addresses the market’s need for more targeted and impactful advertising solutions in a privacy-first era.

For more information on how CRAFTSMAN+ can transform your advertising strategy with the new CTV and DOOH offerings, visit CRAFTSMAN+.

About CRAFTSMAN+

CRAFTSMAN+ is a leading creative ad technology company dedicated to empowering brands and marketers with the tools and technology to drive rich ad experiences across a spectrum of channels, at scale. By expanding into CTV and DOOH advertising, CRAFTSMAN+ continues to enhance its ability to deliver outstanding results for the world’s leading brands through innovation and creative excellence.