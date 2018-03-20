Craig McConnon of the Craig McConnon Group Discusses New Company Restructing for 2018

The Craig McConnon Group which is run by Craig McConnon and his team have announced plan for restructuring the company in 2018. The company has a team of over 20 people to date and plans to make some vital changes to the management structure moving forward. The company has hired two senior management executives who will effectively allow Craig McConnon to concentrate more on the event running side of the business.

Craig McConnon added “I am delighted to confirm we have added two new members of staff who will be my eyes and my ears and will form our management committee. This will enable me to concentrate on what I do best and dedicate my time to running events and being a DJ. As we have grown so quickly, it has been increasingly hard to keep up with the management side of the business, and I wanted to bring in a team who could effectively manage this without letting our clients down. I am very happy with our two new additions and I am convinced this is the right move for the company moving forward”.

The Craig McConnon Group has got big plans to venture out across all regions across the UK having recently added two new locations in Leicester and Nottingham for future gigs. The idea is that Craig McConnon and his team will travel to all events where possible until they can have a specialist DJ within each area that they get enquiries from.

Craig McConnon added “Its an exciting time for the company. We are making big changes in the company. We are adding new staff, new locations and we are getting more and more clients. The most important thing is to get the right balance of staff which is something I am closely monitoring to make show they fit in within our close knit community. When I bring new members to the Craig McConnon Group I always ensure they are properly checked out and they fit into our community. We want to grow as a company but we want to grow with the right staff who will enable us to make my company a real success”.

Since Craig McConnon formed the company 5 years ago, they have grown and grown. Craig McConnon’s experience is second to none having worked as a DJ across the world including places like New York and Miami in the USA, and other more exotic locations like Cancun, Zanzibar, Santorini, Miami, Mauritius and The Seychelles.

The company specialises in working with the very best DJs but also have access to the very latest equipment which includes extras like moving light systems, uplighters, lasers, smoke machines, snow machines, lighting stands, photo booths and much more. The company offers a variety of party equipment hire packages which clients can choose from, but Craig is always happy to put together a personalised package where clients can list their specific requirements too.

Craig McConnon continued “Our success is due to our amazing team and this team will continue to be the reason for our success in the future. The two management executives hired will allow me to drive the company forward and help us to offer a better service to our clients. Our clients are what makes this company and we need to ensure that we can meet their demand. Our team is a close knit family and I have the utmost respect for all of my staff and this is what sets us apart from other DJ organisations. We are growing each and every day but yet we have that sense of community where everyone knows everyone and there is huge career prospects for every employee who joins the Craig McConnon Group.

The Craig McConnon Group has lots of expansion plans set for 2018 and is focusing on establishing a national presence in the UK. Craig has played in venues across the world but is keen to make the UK his place of permanent residence and establish the Craig McConnon Group as a major player in the DJ market.

About Craig McConnon

Craig McConnon is a very well known DJ and music artist now based in London after many years of travelling and DJing across the world. He set up the Craig McConnon Group 5 years ago. Craig performs at multiple venues, including parties, weddings, corporate events, and much more. Craig has over 15 years experience in being a DJ and uses the very latest equipment to ensure your event runs as smoothly as possible. To get more information and make a booking with the Craig McConnon Group, you can contact him or his team via the website for more information. You can visit the Craig McConnon website at www.CraigMcConnon.com