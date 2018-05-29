Craig McConnon picks up new DJ talent up North and over the Severn

The Craig McConnon Group is growing rapidly. With three new venues and gigs booked up for the next six months, the Group has gone on a drive to attract top talent to add to their books. Craig McConnon and his trusted team members have been visiting clubs throughout the UK to identify rising stars on the DJ scene and offer them contract positions within the growing company.

The Craig McConnon Group is pleased to announce that ten new DJs have been shortlisted to add to the repertoire of extraordinary talent curated by the Craig McConnon Group. These include four new DJs based up north – DJ Bu99, Trancette, Da Shizzle and So Over – and four from over the Severn: Walloon, Mamouth, Dootie and Jimz24.

Craig McConnon reported the Group considered a number of criteria in selecting potentials. “We looked at a whole lot of things,” Craig McConnon said. “Energy was number one. We’ve got to look at energy because if you haven’t got that, there’s no party. Then there’s flexibility. Can the DJ adapt to the crowd and what they’re calling for? Can they read the party like a book? Of course there’s knowledge. You’ve got to know your music and have it at your fingertips every minute of every party. No relying on playlists. You’ve got to read, adapt, perform.”

The Craig McConnon Group is looking at growing techno, house, pop and rock, while at the same time ensuring all their DJs have a broad repertoire and can cross genres with ease. “Techno’s undergoing a kind of renaissance,” Craig McConnon says. “So many partygoers are moving to techno. It’s the energy, the lights, the movement, it doesn’t stop and that’s definitely in right now. We’ve got to cater to that. At the same time, house is far from dead. It’s lying a bit low, but it’s not dead and still a great choice for private gigs. Pop’s always going to be popular but a DJ’s got to know how to make it work so the party doesn’t stop. As for rock, that’s becoming a whole new ball game with overlays and mash ups so that needs skill. DJs that can B2B and duel rock and make it work are really up there and they’ll be in demand.”

Craig McConnon is expecting to introduce the five new DJs at the World Club Dome Experience this June. “I’m super stoked to present my top guys at the event in June. It’s an international experience and they’ll get real exposure in return for real talent. It’s good to be recognising the great work some DJs are doing out there.”

Craig McConnon himself is expected to make an appearance at World Club Dome in June, but he’s keeping mum on whether he’ll accept the invite. “I want to use it as a platform for my new kids on the block. I don’t want to steal their thunder,” he says. “I guess you’ll have to wait and see. I might be on stage, I might not be, but I’ll definitely be there.”

The Craig McConnon Group says they hope their new DJs will make their services more widely available with the Group’s growing popularity and fan base. “We get bookings every single day,” says Craig McConnon. “It’s really great, but we know there’s stuff we’re not getting to and things we still want to do and places we still need to go. So that’s what we’re aiming for with our targets and we’re getting the talent to go where we’re heading.”

Craig McConnon himself will oversee the training and induction of the new DJs into the Craig McConnon Group. The Craig McConnon Group has a solid reputation for their skills and expertise and exceeding expectations is always the goal. “I’ll be a big part of picking the final five,” says Craig McConnon. “Then I’ll work with them every moment to get them to excellence by my standards, and those are high. They’ve got a lot to live up to in the Craig McConnon Group but I’m confident they’ll get there in no time.”

About us:

Craig McConnon is a very well known DJ and music artist now based in London after many years of travelling and DJing across the world. He set up the Craig McConnon Group five years ago. Craig performs at multiple venues, including parties, weddings, corporate events, and much more. Craig has over 15 years’ experience in being a DJ and uses the very latest equipment to ensure your event runs as smoothly as possible. To get more information and make a booking with the Craig McConnon Group, you can contact him or his team via the website for more information.