NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In appreciation of our country’s Veterans, award-winning recording artists joined Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, and Wrangler® for Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler in honor of Veterans Day. This annual initiative offers hope and happiness to hospitalized Veterans nationwide through the healing power of music.

For the month of November, patients and caregivers in Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities across the country will enjoy a virtual concert featuring performances and words of gratitude from Darius Rucker, Craig Morgan, Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Riley Green, Charles Esten and the cast of NASHVILLE, Margo Price, Tigirlily Gold, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, Chapel Hart, Lady A, Singa B, Stephanie Quayle, Larysa Jaye, Curt Chambers, Charlie Worsham, Laura Bryna and more. This show is especially meaningful for Morgan and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War And Treaty who are Veterans themselves. Hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of Amazon Country Heat Weekly, the concert will be shared exclusively through Musicians On Call’s virtual program and through a partnership with the American Hospital Association.

Veterans at the Nashville VA Medical Center also enjoyed a live concert experience featuring HunterGirl, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Alex Hall. In collaboration with the Grand Ole Opry, these artists performed heartfelt songs and shared touching stories behind a replica of the famed Opry mic. HunterGirl also spent time visiting patients at their bedsides prior to the show. Music fans everywhere can join in the campaign by streaming the MOC Stars and Stripes playlist curated by Hall. The playlist is available thanks to Amazon Music, the Official Playlist Sponsor, and can be enjoyed on the Amazon Music app.

“Music holds a profound ability to soothe, heal, and inspire. Through Concert For Veterans we are able to provide these uplifting benefits to hospitalized Veterans as a small token of our deep gratitude for their service,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “To have so many talented artists and committed partners like Wrangler and American Hospital Association join us for this initiative each year shows how important these brave men and women are. We are proud to be able to serve them with the healing power of music.”

“Wrangler is proud to continue our support of Musicians On Call to help honor and express our gratitude to our nation’s veterans,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “We hold servicemembers very close to our hearts, with a long history of supporting and funding fallen troops and their families through our Wrangler National Patriot program. We’re grateful that Musicians On Call has allowed us to connect with the military community and show our appreciation to those who have sacrificed for our country.”

Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler is possible thanks to support and exclusive content from Musicians On Call’s proud partners, including Amazon Music, Gibson Gives, Southwest Airlines, Rip It Energy and Catherine Cate Sullivan. It’s also available to healthcare facilities across the country thanks to the American Hospital Association, MOC’s Healthcare Community Partner.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs. Since the organization began, more than one million people have experienced the healing power of music in the hospital. MOC is proud to play for the nation’s servicemen and women, and has performed for nearly 100,000 Veterans, family members and caregivers in VA facilities.

Visit www.musiciansoncall.org to see highlights from Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler and donate to MOC’s Veterans programs.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Adding a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. As the leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music. To meet the increasing demand for its programs, MOC is developing a groundbreaking online platform that will revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

