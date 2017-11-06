Breaking News
Vantaa, Finland, 2017-11-06 13:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Cramo Plc    Stock Exchange Release 6 November 2017, at 2.15 pm Finnish time (EET)

Cramo Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee 2017

The composition of Cramo Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee is following:

  • Mikael Moll, Partner, Zeres Capital
  • Ari Autio, Member of the Board of foundation, Rakennusmestarien Säätiö
  • Kalle Saariaho, CEO, OP Fund Management Company Ltd
  • Veli-Matti Reinikkala, Chairman of the Board, Cramo Plc

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee has elected Mikael Moll as the Chairman of the Committee.

Shareholders’ Nomination Committee was established by the Annual General Meeting of Cramo Plc in 2015. The Committee is responsible for preparing annually proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

CRAMO PLC

Veli-Matti Reinikkala
Chairman of the Board of Directors

 

Further information:

Veli-Matti Reinikkala, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel: + 41 795 832 902

 

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.cramogroup.com

 

Cramo is Europe’s second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo’s consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup

