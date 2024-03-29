Growing Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits of Cranberry Supplements Through Educational Campaigns Driving Market Growth

Rockville , March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cranberry supplements, derived from natural sources, are perceived as safer alternatives to several pharmaceutical interventions, and, as such, the global cranberry supplement market is worth US$ 256.8 million in 2024 and has been analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next 10 years (2024 to 2034).

Market expansion is being complemented by the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of cranberry supplements. Cranberry supplements are sold through diverse distribution channels, including pharmacies, health stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. This is enhancing consumer accessibility, thus contributing to market growth.

Product innovation, alongside the introduction of new flavors and combinations, is driving market expansion. Manufacturers are adapting to customer demand by launching novel cranberry supplement formulations, such as capsules, tablets, juices, and powders, tailored to diverse preferences. Consumers are increasingly turning to cranberry supplements, which are thought to prevent and treat urinary tract infections, as the prevalence of UTIs rises globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Sales of cranberry supplements across the globe are calculated at US$ 256.8 million for 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 443.6 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of cranberry supplements in Germany are estimated to reach US$ 12 million in 2024.

The United Kingdom is expected to account for 15.3% share of the European market in 2024.

Sales of cranberry supplements in Italy are forecasted to top US$ 11 million by the end of 2034.

The European market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the next 10 years.

“Growing awareness about health benefits of cranberry supplements, coupled with innovative product formulations and expansion of distribution channels, is driving market growth in response to increasing consumer demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Incidence of UTIs among Aging Population

Increasing elderly demographic is leading to an uptick in the need for proactive health maintenance. Senior citizens who are more susceptible to urinary tract infections and other age-related health issues are drawn to cranberry supplements because of their reputation for promoting urinary tract health.

Promotional efforts and media coverage have been crucial in raising consumer awareness of the advantages of cranberry supplements. Sales of cranberry supplements are being driven by an increasing number of people incorporating cranberry supplements into their regular health regimens as a result of increased awareness.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 443.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Why are Sales of Cranberry Supplements Rising Substantially in Germany?

Growing awareness is evident among German consumers regarding the advantages of cranberry supplements, particularly for urinary tract health and immune system fortification. This heightened understanding has sparked a surge in the demand for cranberry supplements, as individuals seek natural remedies to uphold their well-being. In Germany, there’s a noticeable shift towards proactive healthcare, with consumers actively pursuing dietary supplements to enhance their overall health. Cranberry supplements, renowned for their preventive properties against urinary tract infections, perfectly align with this trend.

The aging demographic in Germany is driving the demand for dietary supplements such as cranberry extracts, as older adults prioritize proactive health management. This group, more susceptible to urinary tract infections and age-related ailments, shows particular interest in products that promote vitality. With cranberry supplements becoming increasingly accessible across various channels like pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets, and online platforms, they’ve garnered wider consumer adoption. This enhanced accessibility has fueled the expansion of the cranberry supplement market in Germany.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cranberry supplement market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the cranberry supplement market study by form (caplets, capsules, drops, gummies, powder, softgels, tablets) and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, online retailers, across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

