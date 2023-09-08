Crane Wheels Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 192.4 million by 2030, observing a growth rate of over 5.5%, globally says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Crane Wheels Market is valued at US$ 125 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Crane wheels, also known as crane rail wheels or crane trolley wheels, play an important role in overhead crane systems and other material handling equipment. These wheels are intended to carry the crane’s or trolley’s weight while allowing it to move smoothly down a track or rail system. They are normally built of long-lasting materials and are meticulously designed to endure enormous weights, high-stress situations, and repetitive movements.

Manufacturing, construction, shipping, and warehousing are all expanding globally, and there is a growing demand for efficient material handling solutions. In these industries, overhead cranes and other lifting equipment outfitted with high-quality crane wheels play a critical role.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global crane wheels market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global crane wheels market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

Global Crane Wheels Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, heavy duty crane wheels segment is expected to dominate the market. As, it is designed to handle large and heavy loads, commonly found in industrial and port settings.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 125.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 192.4 million Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers Growing Trend Towards Automation in Manufacturing

Stringent Safety Regulations

Ongoing Advancements in Engineering Companies Profiled Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Konecranes

Demag Cranes & Components

Crane Engineering Works

Vanguard

Granada Material Handling

W. Becker, Inc.

ABUS Crane Systems

OUCO Heavy Industry and Technology Co., Ltd.





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global crane wheels market growth include Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Konecranes, Demag Cranes & Components, Crane Engineering Works, Vanguard, Granada Material Handling, W. Becker, Inc., ABUS Crane Systems, OUCO Heavy Industry and Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global crane wheels market based on type, application and region

Global Crane Wheels Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Heavy Duty Crane Wheel Light Duty Crane Wheel

Global Crane Wheels Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Double Girder Crane Trolley Overhead Cranes Gantry and Portal Cranes Transfer Cars

Global Crane Wheels Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Crane Wheels Market US Canada Latin America Crane Wheels Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Crane Wheels Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Crane Wheels Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Crane Wheels Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Crane Wheels Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Crane Wheels Report:

What will be the market value of the global crane wheels market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global crane wheels market?

What are the market drivers of the global crane wheels market?

What are the key trends in the global crane wheels market?

Which is the leading region in the global crane wheels market?

What are the major companies operating in the global crane wheels market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global crane wheels market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

