According to Market.us, Rapid advancements in technology, including 3D printing for CMF implanting devices and other treatments, are fueling market growth, providing users with an unparalleled experience and convenience.

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market recorded a valuation of USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% over the decade. Craniomaxillofacial is the common surgery type carried out per patients’ requirements for cranial bone or facial treatment due to trauma fractures and craniomaxillofacial injuries. Craniomaxillofacial surgeries are the most challenging procedures for the correction of CMF deformities. Car accidents are the common reason for craniomaxillofacial operations.

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type, the CMF distraction segment generated a revenue share in 2022.

By Application, the orthognathic & dental surgery segment has dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of 55% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

Europe held a 34% revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market?

Increase in the geriatric population: Due to increased road accidents, sports accidents, and craniomaxillofacial patients, there is also increased demand for implanting devices and treatments in the market, which will help to drive the market growth.

Due to increased road accidents, sports accidents, and craniomaxillofacial patients, there is also increased demand for implanting devices and treatments in the market, which will help to drive the market growth. Rising awareness: After using these craniomaxillofacial implanting devices, increased demand for treatment and awareness about treatment and devices drive market growth.

After using these craniomaxillofacial implanting devices, increased demand for treatment and awareness about treatment and devices drive market growth. Technological Advances: New and innovative technologies such as 3D printing technology in CMF implanting devices and other treatments are helping to grow the market by offering an enhanced user experience, greater convenience, and increased market growth.

New and innovative technologies such as 3D printing technology in CMF implanting devices and other treatments are helping to grow the market by offering an enhanced user experience, greater convenience, and increased market growth. Funding policies in developed countries: The government focuses on increasing awareness about advanced treatments and implanting devices by providing different funding policies to improve healthcare facilities in developed countries.

Top Trends in Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market:

The trend of 3D Printing technology has increased in the craniomaxillofacial equipment and devices market. 3D printing is also used in CMF implants to cover the skull after placing the implant devices due to its benefits, such as faster recovery and fewer surgery complications, which boosts the market growth and helps the growth of market expansion. Introduce advanced Devices into the Market, and Rising Research on Craniomaxillofacial Devices is Expected to Further Drive Market Growth with a low risk of infection and support market expansion. Also, advanced development and increased healthcare expenditure are the driving factors that help the market grow.

Market Growth:

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to drive the demand for industrialization and urbanization, coupled with the increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgeries are expected to the expansion of the market. Increasing cases of facial fractures are estimated to result mainly from conflict sports. The most injured areas are teeth and nose, requiring more attention to prevent injuries. Kickboxing is the most injuries sport that results from a higher number of maxillofacial traumas. Such factors drive the growth of the craniomaxillofacial market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the most dominating region worldwide due to the availability of technologically advanced implants and the number of craniomaxillofacial procedures. The factors such as increased awareness about abnormal correction surgeries and the presence of healthcare facilities are the main factors contributing to market growth. The government taking initiatives to support and establish the American Society of craniofacial surgery and increasing awareness about CMF surgeries will increase the demand for CMF devices and boost the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. The presence of new opportunities, consistently improving healthcare infrastructure, Advance development, and increasing patient awareness are the key factors that positively impact the lucrative growth of the craniomaxillofacial market in Asia Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 1.7 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 3.9 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 8.8% North America Revenue Share 42% Europe Revenue Share 34% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers:

The rise in cases suffering from maxillofacial and cranial injuries is the main factor driving the market growth during the forecast period. The number of craniofacial fractures differs from region to region based on several socioeconomic and demographic factors. Increasing the frequency of minimally invasive trauma procedures instead of traditional therapy will help increase the demand and adaption rate of elective surgeries or reconstructive surgeries, which helps drive market growth. The increase in road accidents, motor vehicle accidents, and spot injuries will play major roles in driving revenue growth. The introduction of technologically advanced processes, such as robotic arm-aided CMF surgery and bioabsorbable implantations for cranial fixation, is anticipated to increase the adoption of CMF devices. The recent technological advancement in manufacturing devices and conducting surgeries will expand the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market.

Market Restraints:

Due to widely used methods to cure highly debilitating diseases, craniomaxillofacial devices face the challenges such as economic decline, which prevent market growth. Due to the high cost of surgeries, lack of awareness, and increasing competition among the patients suffering from some injuries. Such factors hamper the market’s growth, restricting the patients from adopting the surgery and ultimately hindering the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market.

Market Opportunities:

The growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market is due to advanced technologies & innovative research, and increased government investments. Moreover, growing healthcare infrastructure and facilities help grow the craniomaxillofacial devices market. Also increasing number of sports injuries, road accidents, traffic on roads, rise in trauma cases create major opportunities for the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market. The increasing number of facial deformities and newborns drives the growth of this market worldwide.

Report Segmentation of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Type Insight:

Based on product segment, the market is segmented into CMF plate and Screw Fixation, Bone Graft Substitute, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, and others. CMF distraction is the most dominating segment in the market due to increased surgical treatments such as deformity correction, sports injuries, facial fractures, orthognathic surgery, Neurosurgery & ENT, Tumor removal, cosmetic surgeries, and pediatric surgeries. The bone graft substitute is also expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. It is used in the reconstruction of bone defects and spine fusion. The less availability of donors shows the deficiency of natural bone grafts, which helps to rise the demand for bone graft substitutes. Synthetic bone substitutes include calcium phosphate ceramics, calcium sulfate, and bioactive glass ceramics. It is approximately the same construction as natural human bone and easily dissolves in the body, and motivates bone formation by using phosphate and calcium ions management during surgery.

Application Insight:

The market is segmented based on application into neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthognathic & dental surgery, and others. The Orthognathic & dental surgery application is the most dominating market segment due to its high demand to cure minor and major dental and skeletal deformities. The Neurosurgery application segment is expected to show the fastest-growing segment in the market due to spinal disorders requiring Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and increasing frequency of trauma during surgical operations. The increase in adopting deep brain stimulation procedures is the major factor that helps the market’s growth. The neurosurgery process of cranial implants includes otolaryngology procedures and skull surgery.

Material Insight:

Based on material, the market is segmented into metal, bioabsorbable material, ceramic, and others. Metallic implants are the most dominating segment in the craniomaxillofacial devices market. Due to the high demand for craniomaxillofacial devices, other materials support the market growth. The metallic implant provides strong support to the fractures affordable price compared to the bio-absorbable materials. The Metals such as titanium and alloy are commonly used in craniomaxillofacial surgeries. It is used in maxillofacial reconstruction. Due to the advantages, such as lightweight, strength, inert metallic properties, and others, Bioabsorbable materials are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

End-User Insight:

The market is segmented into hospitals, surgeons, ambulatory surgical centers, and others based on end-users. The hospital segment holds the largest shares in the craniomaxillofacial market due to the increasing number of cases, such as road accidents, sports injuries, etc. Increase in the number of hospital visits, rise in demand for the adoption of advanced craniomaxillofacial devices, and skilled professionals in the craniomaxillofacial devices market. Also, many governments in several regions invest in healthcare for innovative research, advanced technologies, and healthcare infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Bone Graft Substitute

CMF plate and Screw Fixation

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

Others

Based on Application

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Based on Material

Metal

Bio absorbable material

Ceramic

Others

Based on End-Users

Hospitals

Surgeons

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Renishaw Plc.

Medartis AG

KLS Martin Group

Xilloc Medical B.V

Synimed

Zimmer-Biomet

Other key Players

Recent Development of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

February 2022: Biocon enrolled in partnership with Viatris Inc. to obtain the biosimilar corporation of Viatris and supported the company’s manufacturing and R&D facility to commercialize its efficiency

September 2021: Eli Lilly and Company lower the rate of the Lispro injection in the U.S., which supports patients to ease their out-of-pocket expenses and make it available at an affordable amount.

In July 2021: The FDA approved India’s Biocon’s Semglee, a first-of-its-kind insulin product. Biocon Biologics, a pharmaceutical company based in Bengaluru, produces SEMGLEE, which is transposable with and biosimilar to Lantus. This long-acting insulin product has been approved in the United States.

